NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) Gwinnett County Police are on the scene of a murder-suicide at a hotel in Norcross.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Norcross Inn on the 6600 block of Bay Circle.

A resident in a neighboring room alerted police to the bodies. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a man and woman.

The victims were identified as Lecresha Jalyn Day, 24, and Delvin Antonio Shorter, 26, bother were from Florida and died from gunshots to the head. Police believe Delvin was the gunman.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

