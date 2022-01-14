GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — Gainesville police have launched a death investigation after a woman was found unresponsive.
Calls came in at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 13. Upon arrival, first responders found the woman, later identified as 41-year-old Kimberly A. Johnson, dead at the scene along Dorsey Street.
It is unclear how Kimberly Johnson passed, but Gainesville police tell CBS46 an autopsy has been scheduled.
The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information surrounding her death, please call 770-534-5251.
