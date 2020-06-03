ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a quadruple shooting that left a man dead.
According to a statement from police officers responded to a shooting at the 3200 block of Dale Lane in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they located two males with gunshot wounds to the face and legs.
Both victims were rushed to an area hospital listed in unknown conditions.
While investigating the Dale Lane shooting, officers later discovered two additional gunshot victims near the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue where the victims had gunshot wounds to their jaw and thigh.
The victims located at Arlington Avenue were also rushed to an area listed in unknown conditions.
Police have not said if the man who died was killed in the Arlington Avenue shooting or the Dale Lane shooting.
“Preliminary investigation indicates all four victims appeared to be involved in a shoot-out with each other during a dispute,” according to a statement from Atlanta police.
Police are working to determine a motive for the shooting and anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
