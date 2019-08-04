Forest Park police are investigating the cause of a fatal semi-truck crash on Jonesboro Road.
According to police, the truck flipped over an embankment into a shopping center Sunday afternoon.
Latwanda Langdon told CBS46 the driver of the truck was her brother, 47-year-old Antonio Smith, who was on his way to take a load to Miami.
"He would do anything for anybody and he loved driving his truck," Langdon said. "So he left here doing what he loved to do."
Langdon said witnesses told the family a car cut off her brother's truck causing him to crash, but then left the scene.
"I don't know if they got scared or what, but they kept going," she said.
A witness told CBS46 she saw the same.
Forest Park police have not confirmed that, but said instead they are investigating several different scenarios.
Smith's family gathered at the scene just hours after spending time with him at a family barbecue.
"He was over there until about 12 o'clock last night," Langdon said. "He said he was going to get rest because he had a load to deliver in Miami today. "
Smith was a father to three.
"He was a wonderful person," Langdson said. "Truly loved by his family and all his friends , even the company he worked for , he will be missed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.