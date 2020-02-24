ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – Athens-Clarke County police are investigating after a University of Georgia student was sexually assaulted off-campus early Sunday morning.
The 20-year-old woman met with a man and another person in the downtown district and accepted a ride from them. The assault occurred in the vehicle during the ride.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Schmidt at 762-400-7308 or Lt. Derek Scott at 762-400-7068. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 706-705-4775.
