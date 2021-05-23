COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Police are investigating the circumstances surround a shooting at a residence that left two injured.
The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday near the area of West Chase Drive in Marietta.
According to police two people were injured by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News as updates are released.
