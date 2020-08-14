ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.
The shooting happened after midnight on Friday at the King Glen Apartments near the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Boulevard.
There were multiple police cars at the scene, and the entrance to the apartment complex remained blocked off with police tape.
Atlanta police have not said the victim’s condition or a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.