LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) — Gwinnett Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at the InTown Suites Tuesday morning.
It happened near Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn. Investigators say they do not believe she was the intended target in the shooting.
The window leading to the room she was staying in appeared to be broken. Police tell CBS46 they believe the shooter may have shot into the room through the window or through a wall from another room.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is a developing story. Details remain limited at this time. CBS46 will have the latest updates as more information becomes available.
