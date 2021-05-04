Atlanta Police officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in connection to an attempted robbery on Tuesday morning.
Police said officers responded to 1930 Honeysuckle Lane Southwest, where they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The man was alert and taken to the hospital, said police.
The preliminary investigation suggests, the victim was shot by a man who was trying to rob him, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Authorities shared the suspect was described as wearing a black coat and brown jogging pants.
This is a developing story stay with CBS46 News for updates.
