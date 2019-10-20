ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of Grandview Avenue after reports of a person shot. Police say a man was found shot in the arm and was transported to Grady hospital alert, conscious and breathing.
Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but they believe the dispute started inside the location.
