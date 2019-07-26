SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) A woman was shot Friday afternoon in a residential community in South Fulton.
Police responded to the shooting at a single-family home located in the 2200 block of Creel Road around 4:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim suffered at least one gunshot wound, and was transported to an area hospital.
Police are actively canvassing the scene for possible witnesses and video surveillance.
CBS46 will continue to update this story as it develops.
