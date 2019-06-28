ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Ira Street and Bass Street SW on Friday night.
Police say five people were shot. Four people were wounded and found at the scene. A fifth person left the scene and went home.
All five people were transported to the hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time.
Police have not determined a motive. This incident is under investigation.
