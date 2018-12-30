Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Atlanta Police are investigating the circumstances leading to a six-year-old sustaining a gunshot wound to the torso.
According to APD, the female victim was located in the 1970 block of North Ave on Saturday evening. She was transported to Egleston Hospital conscious and breathing, however her current status remains unknown.
The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.