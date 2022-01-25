ATLANTA (CBS46) — Police are investigating after early morning shots rang through a southwest Atlanta restaurant and lounge, just blocks away from APD headquarters.
Reports of gunfire in front of Chic Restaurant and Lounge came in at around 4:35 a.m.
About 15 rounds were fired outside in the street. No injuries have been reported.
It is unclear whether the shooter has been apprehended. The incident comes just one day after a similar shooting took place at another restaurant in Midtown. The two shootings are not believed to be connected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.