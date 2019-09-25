Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman in Buckhead.
According to police, the shooting happened Wednesday at the Roswell Court apartments on Lakeland Drive, just after 1 a.m.
A witness at the scene said she heard the shooting and called police.
Atlanta police said they are interviewing several witnesses, and they are looking for a male suspect who left the area immediately following the shooting.
Detectives are working to notify the victim's next of kin.
Atlanta police are asking anyone to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
