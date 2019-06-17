NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 14-year-old is recovering after being shot over the weekend.
The shooting occurred on Salem Road in Rockdale County on Sunday. The responding officer said the trauma occurred at a location in Newton County, but the victim was located in Newton County.
Not many details on what lead up to the shooting are known, however, investigators said, "there was no language used to indicate that this was a drive by shooting."
The victim, who has not been identified to his/her juvenile status, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
