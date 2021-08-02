Police: 'Suspicious' death investigation underway in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people were found dead in Roswell early Monday afternoon. 

Officers are actively investigating the 1000 block of Barrington Landing Court as of 3:53 p.m. 

Authorities reported the deaths to be suspicious and have not yet released further details. 

