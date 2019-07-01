DALTON, Ga. (CBS46) – How long would it take to filch a ferret? Dalton Police are ferreting out the answer to that question after two people were caught on video trying to pocket a ferret at a local pet store.
The theft happened on June 26th at the Petland store at 1349 W. Walnut Avenue in Dalton. In the video, a young man and woman come into the store and then begin looking at the ferrets. After spending a few minutes looking at the ferrets, the man took one of the ferrets and pushed it into the woman’s bag.
Dalton Police said the ferret that was pocketed was worth $230.
If you have any information on the tale of the filched ferret, call Dalton Police at 706-278-9085.
