CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Forest Park after a 26-year-old man was fatally shot.
Jason Martin suffered at least one gunshot wound near the intersection of Lee Circle and Madison Street Thanksgiving evening. He was transported to Southern Regional Medical Center by a family friend where he succumb to his injuries.
The suspect remains at large.
Police do not believe the incident is random, and it appears as though both the victim and suspect were acquainted with one another. The suspect may be travelling in a black four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Forest Park Police at 404-366-4141.
