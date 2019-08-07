STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) – Police in unincorporated Stone Mountain are investigating a triple murder-suicide.
Officers said the shootings happened Tuesday on Isle Royal Court just after 9 p.m.
“All of a sudden we heard some gunshots, and next thing I know it went like pow, pow, pow and it paused for like two minutes then it went pow, pow, pow, pow again!” neighbor Phlendetha Grier said.
The victims are Whitney Nolbert, 33, Lanisha Mitchell, 28, and Daniel Price, 40, of Michigan. Investigators said after the shootings the gunman, Howard Jackson, 62, committed suicide two miles away.
Daniel Price's mother said she and her son were visiting her daughter. She said they were planning to leave Wednesday.
Click here if you would like to help the Price family with funeral expenses. They told CBS46 News they are trying to raise money to get Price’s body back to Michigan.
