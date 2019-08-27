SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Two people are dead, and one person is hospitalized after a triple-shooting at a home on Highway 100 in southern Chattooga County Tuesday morning.
The suspected shooter is still at large.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
