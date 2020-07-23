ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are trying to find the person involved in a triple shooting that left one man dead.
According to police, officers responded to a person shot call at the 1300 block of Kimberly Way in southwest Atlanta just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they located a 29-year-old-female shot in the leg. The female was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Moments later, police received an additional report of two men found shot inside of a vehicle on Cascade Road near Fairburn Road.
The driver, a 29-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The male passenger, also 29-years-old, died at the scene.
Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses, however, a police spokesperson said they believe both shootings are connected to an altercation that occurred at an apartment on Kimberly Way.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
