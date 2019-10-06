UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday night.
Union City Police were dispatched to Highpoint Road and Stonewall Drive where they found a man unresponsive with gunshot wounds.
The identity of the man is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
There are no suspects in custody. The investigation continues.
