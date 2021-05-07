Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to a woman being shot on Friday afternoon.
Atlanta police officers responded to the call near 151 Cleveland Avenue Southwest.
Police said, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, she was taken to the hospital, and is in stable condition.
A police spokesperson tells CBS46 News, the preliminary investigation suggests, the woman was in her car driving and stopped at an intersection when two men began shooting at each other.
One of the rounds entered the victim’s car and struck her in the arm.
Police said both suspects fled the scene.
