DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old woman was found shot to death along I-285 on May 26.
Police have identified the victim to be Sheikevious Young. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered Young dead from a gunshot wound on the northbound lane of I-285 near Church Street. Young succumbed to her injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing and no suspect has been identified, investigators reported.
Police are asking anyone who was in that area on the night of the incident at around 11:49 p.m. or anyone with information to please to call their Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
