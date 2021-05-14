ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and sent another to a hospital Friday evening.
The shooting happened at a home on the 2100 block of Lang Street in southwest Atlanta around 6:38 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and a man dead on the scene.
The woman was transported to Grady Hospital for treatment; she was reported in stable condition.
No suspect information provided at this time, officials told CBS46 News. Police are investigating the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to possibly identify anyone else involved in the incident.
Very limited details are available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
