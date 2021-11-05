ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a crash near North Avenue on the downtown connector in Atlanta Friday evening.
The multi-vehicle wreck occurred on the southbound lanes of I-75/85 around 7:30 p.m. Following the accident and prior to Atlanta Police arriving, it was determined that one of the drivers shot himself and died on scene.
Police have reported no injuries at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.
