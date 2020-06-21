ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police have identified and issued an arrest warrant for a woman named Natalie White who is suspected of setting fire to a Wendy’s restaurant.

White is believed to be at least one suspect who helped torch the Wendy’s located on University Avenue in southwest Atlanta following the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks June 12.

An arrest warrant has been issued by Atlanta Fire Investigators for Ms. Natalie White. She has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy’s Restaurant (125 University Ave) on Saturday, June 13th. Call 404-577-TIPS or 1-800-282-5804 with any info. pic.twitter.com/Xu6W2hgOi6 — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 20, 2020

Brooks, 27, was shot twice in the back by ex-officer Garrett Rolfe. The father of three was fleeing Rolfe and his partner Officer Devin Brosnan after being questioned for a possible DUI.

Former APD officer faces 11 charges including felony murder, 2nd officer also charged Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard will announce his charging decision Wednesday afternoon in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks on June 12.

Rolfe's bodycam reveals the 27-year-old mentioned a woman named Natalie White while discussing his alcohol intake during a series of field sobriety tests.

“She was drinking, she brought me here,” said Brooks to Rolfe. “Natalie White, that’s my girlfriend,” he continued while speaking with Officer Brosnan.

At this time it is not known if Brooks' girlfriend is the same woman as the suspected arsonist.

