KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) — On Tuesday, Kennesaw Police said they’ve issued an arrest warrant for an Uber driver who fired a gun during a road rage incident after dropping off a passenger.
Police have identified the Uber driver as 24-year-old Kenneth Antonio Nichols of Decatur.
In the warrant for his arrest obtained by CBS46, Nichols faces charges of assault, reckless conduct, and driving without insurance.
An Uber spokesperson said they are aware of the incident and provided the following statement.
“Violence of any kind is not tolerated on the Uber platform. As soon as this was reported to us, we removed the driver’s access to the platform while we continue to look into this incident. We’re standing ready to assist law enforcement in their investigation.”
On Feb. 3 around 2 p.m., officials said Nichols was dropping off an Uber passenger in a Kennesaw neighborhood of Cobb County.
Police said Nichols was driving a silver 2020 Jeep Compass. Surveillance footage from neighbors shows the Jeep driving in the neighborhood.
The Uber rider was Lisa Bannerman who said a second car came speeding past them while she was being dropped off.
The second driver, who talked with CBS46 but did not want to disclose his name for fear of retaliation, said the Uber driver had rolled a stop sign and nearly plowed into him.
“I had burgers. I was going home to eat. Everything went flying in the car,” said the second driver.
Both drivers stopped and started arguing, according to Bannerman, who questioned why the second driver needed to stop and confront her Uber driver outside her house.
“The person was up here harassing us in a way. The Uber driver just wanted to make sure I was safe inside,” said Bannerman on Tuesday.
The second driver said things escalated and he was threatened by the Uber driver.
“He opened the car and said I have something for you. And when he said that, I said, whatever man, and I took off,” said the second driver.
Bannerman said she didn’t know if her Uber driver was armed with a weapon, only learning about the gun after her ride.
The second driver said that the Uber driver followed him after he drove away and fired his gun at him while he was driving.
“When I was half a block away from him, that’s when I heard the shot and it was really, really loud. It’s scary because you can’t see the bullet. You just hear that shot, and it’s a millisecond and it hits, somewhere,” the second driver said.
Police say they did recover a shell casing at an intersection near the Uber passenger’s house.
Officer David Buchanan with the Kennesaw Police Department said detectives initially were able to call and talk to Nichols on the phone as part of an effort to have him come to the station for questioning.
“When he was speaking to the detective on the phone, he [Nichols] said he did fire the round into the ground so the other drive knew he had a gun,” Officer Buchanan said.
The second driver said he regrets stopping to confront the Uber driver but wants the ride-share company to do more to prevent drivers from carrying firearms.
“They say our policy is zero guns, how do you know, you just trust the person,” questioned the second driver.
Uber’s Firearm Prohibition Policy reads;
“Our goal is to ensure that everyone has a safe and reliable ride. That's why Uber prohibits riders and their guests, as well as driver and delivery partners, from carrying firearms of any kind while using our app. Anyone who violates this policy may lose access to Uber.”
Police said they later discovered Nichols was driving without insurance.
