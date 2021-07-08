ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in Athens-Clarke County have issued a statewide warning asking people to be on the lookout for two men who have been seen stealing wallets of women shoppers when they look away in grocery stores.
“When I went to check out and pay for my groceries and my wallet was gone,” said Susan Longo. “Moments later I got a text message from my bank that they thought I had a fraudulent charge.”
Her purse was in the top of her cart at a Publix grocery store in Lawrenceville. She says she kept it close to her and only turned away briefly when the men, pretending to shop alongside her, stole her wallet out of her purse.
“Once they got in the store, they made a b-line to where she was shopping and they both got carts and they made themselves look like they were shopping even selecting small items” said detective Nathaniel Franco, adding that the men were likely watching Longo before she walked into the store and decided she would be their target.
They took her stolen wallet toa Snellville Sam’s club where they purchased $4,000 worth of pre-paid gift cards using her stolen credit cards. Police say the men then went to Athens and did the same thing.
“These guys are on the prowl,” Longo said. “They are looking for people. They must have been watching me very closely.”
Police believe the men have done the same thing in the last couple weeks in Augusta, Tucker and Rincon. They’re investigating claims from other police agencies across the state.
“It appears these individuals are going statewide to do this and once I start talking to these individuals they may be going out of state,” Franco said.
Police say the bandits seem to be targeting women in their late 50s to early 60s who are shopping alone. They recommend keeping your purse on your body or covering it with items in your cart to make it harder for possible thieves to get to.
“Now, I will be carrying my credit cards and everything a little bit differently on my person,” Longo said.
Police are asking anyone who recognize the two men to come forward with information that will help identify themm.
