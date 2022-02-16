ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the hip on La France Street Wednesday.
Officers arrived to the scene to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the hip.
He was transported to an area local hospital and was stable.
Preliminary investigation indicated the victim was shot by a juvenile after the victim confronted a group of juveniles for trespassing on the construction site.
One of the juveniles within the group brandish a handgun, fired several shots, striking the victim once. The juveniles then ran away from the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
