SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Police K-9, D'Jango, was still recovering from surgery Wednesday morning at the Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital in Sandy Springs.
He’s expected to undergo a second surgery within the next day or so, as soon as veterinarians clear him. D’Jango was injured near his pelvic/lower abdomen area with significant damage to his right rear femur.
No major organs were damaged, however, veterinarians say his condition is still very serious and there is a chance is could lose a leg.
DeKalb police revealed Wednesday that D'Jango is also a cancer survivor. He was treated successfully a few years ago by doctors at the same animal hospital.
The K-9 was shot during an incident near North Hairston Road in DeKalb County early Tuesday afternoon.
He was taken to the Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital for emergency surgery after the shooting.
One suspect, who has not yet been identified, was shot and later died at a local hospital. No other police officers were injured.
