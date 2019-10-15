STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A police K-9 has been shot in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon.
The dog was taken to a local animal hospital for emergency help after the shooting. The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Around 2 p.m. the DeKalb Police Department Major confirmed that the dog is alive.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with the CBS46 Digital Team for the latest details as they become available.
