POLK CO (CBS46)—Polk County officers said an alert K-9 and officers arrested three men attempting to break into a building.
According to a Facebook post, units responded to a call reporting three men breaking into a building. It happened in the overnight hours on Thursday, police stated.
When the officers arrived, they said heard glass breaking and other unusual sounds.
As the officers approached the building, one man was quickly arrested, police said.
Officers were not able to immediately locate the other two suspects.
K-9 Joep tracked down the other two suspects hiding behind a door, and the men were quickly apprehended.
