HALL Co., GA (CBS46)—The Hall County Sheriff’s office is in mourning after the passing of one of their beloved K9s, Journey.
In a Facebook post, officials wrote Journey, an English Lab, passed away Friday after battling cancer.
According to the sheriff’s office, Journey,7, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of lymphoma at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine in Nov. of 2019
Following the diagnosis, Journey’s handler, Deputy Dustin Cleveland, began Journey’s retirement process.
Journey passed away one week after his retirement.
The sheriff’s office purchased Journey and deputized him in 2015.
Some highlights in Journey’s career included:
•Located a firearm in Banks County on Journey’s first search
•Located the firearm used to shoot a HCSO Sgt. In Lula
•One of two K9s chosen by Georgia Tech for feature in an ABC News story
•Worked most major events at Georgia Tech, the Georgia Dome and Mercedes-Benz Stadium
