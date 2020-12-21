A Brookhaven K9 responsible for finding hundreds of thousands of U.S. currency and millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs is retiring.
According to an announcement from the Brookhaven police, K-9 Dano, officially retired from the police department on December 8, his 10th birthday.
Dano, a Belgian Malinois, joined the force in 2013.
During his time, Dano received certifications in narcotics detection, tracking, and criminal apprehension, and he re-certified in each category every year.
In addition, according to the Brookhaven police, Dano assisted in arresting more than 150 violent offenders.
In 2016, Dano located “a murder suspect just 28 minutes after the offense. That offender surrendered without incident and was ultimately sentenced to life plus 140 years in prison”, the press release stated.
Additionally, Dano seized nearly $697K and intercepted narcotics with an estimated value of $4.7 million.
During Dano’s retirement, he will live with a Brookhaven officer and his family.
