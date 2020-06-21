ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- This Father's Day, Old National Entertainment organized a march and Juneteenth block party for the community. The event called for black men to become more involved in the civic life of their community pushing for police reform, elections and minority contracting.
The event is one of several being planned by Southside residents called in response to the recent police killings of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks.
City of South Fulton Councilman khalid is one of many organizers leading the march chatting “Who’s street our streets!” @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/Hjw7pQzcxX— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) June 21, 2020
Both Black fathers.
#blacklivesmatter activist-turned City Councilman khalid says true change begins when casting votes at the polls.
“Black women have the highest voter turnout and now it’s time it for black men to step up and get more involved,” says khalid.
During the march officers walked alongside protesters.
“The next generation standing on the shoulders of giants are now saying to themselves 'wait a minute we want what everyone else has,'which is equality,” says organizer and FreakNik CEO Carlos Neal.
The South Fulton community is uniting to March in protest of inequality.The community is kicking off at LA Fitness Shopping Center, 7490 Old National Highway and end with a Block Party at South Beach ATL Lounge at 5495 Old National @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/3NQHSa7hVN— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) June 21, 2020
Rapper Young Joc believes that during this protest there was a bridging of the divide.
“Us working hand-in-hand and walking to promote what we’re doing, that’s to try to engage peaceful protest,” says the rapper.
Councilman khalid adds that America is being called to reimagine the police.
“We spent all this money on police, but we have under performing schools, less healthcare and fewer job opportunities.”
Event co-sponsor Torrey Tomlinson, CEO of Old National Entertainment, says it’s an event for the community, an event where voices will be heard.
“This is a way for a lot of our people to vent and be heard instead of Facebook. Instead of talking about it at the barbershop at work. Here we’re going to set a platform for you all to get off your shoulders and let your voice be heard,” Tomlinson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.