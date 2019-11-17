GRAYSON, Ga. (CBS46) – Gwinnett County police are investigating after a Kroger employee allegedly attacked his supervisor in the store’s break room, beating and stabbing her for nearly 30 minutes before another employee discovered the bloody scene.
According to police department spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera, officers responded at about 6 a.m. Sunday to the Kroger located on Grayson Highway and found a 59-year-old Maria Mosher with multiple stab and slice wounds to her neck, hands, abdomen and legs.
Paramedics transported Mosher to a local hospital where she underwent surgery. She is expected to survive her wounds, Pihera said.
According to the incident report, Mosher was able to tell the first officer who responded to the scene that her attacker was a co-worker, 21-year-old Akin Williams of Snellville. He remained inside the store and was taken into custody by other responding officers.
“All indications point to the victim being the boss and the suspect being the employee, the subordinate who attacked her,” said Pihera.
The incident report reveals that surveillance cameras captured the attack which lasted nearly 30 minutes in the break room of the store. At one point, as Williams was cleaning up the blood, Mosher tried to get up and leave the room, the report said. That’s when Williams slammed her to the floor, the report said, causing her to appear to lose consciousness.
Nearly 30 minutes after the attack began, an employee walked in and saw the bloody scene.
Williams faces charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.
Kroger released the following statement Sunday night:
"The safety and security of our customers and our associates is our top priority, and we would like to thank the Gwinnett Police Department for their quick response. We cannot comment further due to the need to maintain the privacy of those involved and are referring all inquiries the Gwinnett County Police Department.”
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.