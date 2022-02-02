DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DCSD police responded to a large fight at Towers High School in Decatur Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities said measures were taken by the SRO to control the situation, including discharging pepper spray.
EMS treated those who were affected by the pepper spray.
A student was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
All students involved in the fight have been charged.
This is a developing story. Stick with CBS46 for the latest details.
