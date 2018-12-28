Rome, GA (CBS46) A Rome Police lieutenant has been terminated after he failed to report a hit-and-run accident he was involved in.
The hit-and-run accident happened around 5:15 p.m. on December 17 at the Kid Stop on Dean Avenue in Rome.
According to the Rome Police Department, Lieutenant Richard Penson was driving his personally owned vehicle and was not on duty when he struck a 3 year-old child and continued without reporting the incident.
The condition of the child is unknown at this time.
Penson turned himself in to the Floyd County Jail on December 28. He was terminated from the department shortly afterward.
He's facing charges of reckless driving, hit-and-run and second-degree cruelty to children. No word on when he's expected in court.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.