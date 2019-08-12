DULUTH (CBS46) -- Gwinnett Police identified a man they believe broke into vehicles at multiple gyms in June and July then charging thousands on stolen credit cards.
Police arrested Lester Landor, 30, of Dacula, after they linked him to at least four cases of breaking into cars and credit card fraud. According to Gwinnett Police, Landor has 35 active warrants for his arrest in Gwinnett County.
Detectives said they linked him to car break-ins in Duluth, Snellville, and Peachtree Corners. Police said the suspect would purchase gift cards with the stolen credit cards. He was allegedly caught on surveillance cameras at each of the locations.
According to Gwinnett Police, detectives are currently reviewing other cases to see if Landor may be involved.
If you know the whereabouts of Landor, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
