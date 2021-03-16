Police: Local pastor shot and killed near church

A local pastor was murdered just a few miles away from his church in Decatur Friday night, according to Dekalb Police.
Police said they now have a teen in custody surrounding the pastor’s death, but the faith of his beloved church community was shaken by his tragic death.
CBS46 spoke to some of Pastor Nick’s friends who said they are now begging for more answers.
“He was a father figure to a lot of people,” A friend of Pastor Nick’s, Santrice Poole said.
Poole said he was a man of God with a joyous and vibrant spirit.
“He was always a jokey type of person I used to call him papa clown.”
Other friends of his said he was a trusted friend and a shoulder to lean on.
”I looked at him as a brother, I mean there were things I shared with him that I didn’t share with anyone,” A friend of Pastor Nick’s, Bishop Joseph said.
Dekalb Police said Pastor Nick who was a beloved Decatur Pastor and Founder of Higher Dimensions Fellowship Church in Decatur, crashed his car into a tree along Sherwood Avenue around seven p.m. Friday night.
Police said the shooting happened just a few miles away from his church.
“In forty years of living and 20 years of preaching, I’ve never asked the Lord why this is the first time I asked the lord why did you allow this to happen,” Bishop Joseph said.
Police said after the pastor was shot, witnesses told police they saw two cars full of people surround the pastor’s SUV, and refer to him by a different name, leading those close to him to believe this was a case of mistaken identity.
“He didn’t bother anybody,” Poole said.
Police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Saturday in connection to Pastor Nick’s murder, but they would not release any further details or confirm if he will be charged as an adult.
“If you are the person who did this please just come forward,” Poole said.
If you have any additional details surrounding this shooting contact Dekalb County Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.