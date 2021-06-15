ATLANTA (CBS46) – Police have located an ambulance that was stolen Tuesday morning while the driver was dropping off a patient.
Around 7:47 a.m. police responded to a stolen vehicle call at 80 Jesse Hill Dr. SE. The ambulance driver told police they left the ambulance running while they dropped off a patient inside the hospital. When they returned, the ambulance was gone.
After several hours, police located the stolen ambulance in East Point. Police say the vehicle was towed to the APD Public Safety Annex for processing.
The investigation on the suspect(s) continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.