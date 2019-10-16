ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The department of Public Safety says police have a wanted suspect in custody.
Authorities say the suspect has an active assault warrant and is possibly connected to an Alpharetta kidnapping case.
Old Roswell Road is closed to through traffic between Warsaw and Commerce while police effort a search warrant.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
