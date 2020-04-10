ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the person who shot a man in northeast Atlanta. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Hardee Street and Whitefoord Avenue.
Officers said when they arrived, they found a man in critical condition, suffering from several gunshot wounds.
The man was found inside of a stolen vehicle and officers said they believe the shooting was the result of the man participating in some type of criminal activity.
Anyone with information is asking to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
