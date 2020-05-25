BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have ended the search for a seven-year-old that was reported missing in Brookhaven.
Police say Dash Zeno had been last seen around 3 p.m. Memorial Day in the area of Lenox Park Boulevard and Gables Drive. He was located just before 10 p.m.
An arrest has also been made.
About 25 police officers canvassed the neighborhoods around the apartment complex looking for the child. Sergeant David Snively told CBS46, time was of the essence.
“Our officers are conducting a really methodical ground search, the weather conditions aren’t especially suitable tonight so we wanted to make sure we had officers who really canvassed the area; We’re talking to family members, we’re talking to neighbors, we’re talking to anybody who has a video camera in the area that might show some detail, anything that might help us to understand exactly what happened,” said Sgt. Snively before the child was located.
At the time of his disappearance, Dash was near the parking lot of the Berkshire at Lenox Park Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.