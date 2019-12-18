GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Gwinnett County have located a woman with a diminished mental capacity who last seen leaving her home on December 13.
Cindy Lea Smith, 60, found safe December 18. She had gone unseen for six days. She was last seen around 2 p.m. leaving her home on Braselton Highway in Lawrenceville.
Her family says she was going to the Jefferson, Ga. area.
Police have not released details on where Smith was located or if she sustained any injuries while missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.