Lawrenceville, GA (CBS46) Police have located a missing man who was nearly bilked out of $200,000 by his own mother.
Lee Earnest Longmire, 20, was found by police on Friday. Because of an ongoing investigation, details surrounding where he was found have not been disclosed.
He is currently staying with family members.
Longmire's mother, Yvonne Longmire, is accused of attempting to steal $200,000 from a trust fund in Lee's name, using another man to pose as Lee to get money from the fund.
Yvonne Longmire, 58, allegedly used 23 year-old Maurice Ford to pose as her son in order to get the money.
The two were able to convince a probate court and physician and the fund was relinquished to them but before they could make a withdrawal, an attorney became suspicious and an investigation was launched.
After a lengthy investigation, it was determined that Ford was not Longmire's son and arrest warrants were issued for both.
Ford was later apprehended in Phoenix, Arizona. Longmire turned herself in on March 1.
Yvonne is facing several charges, including perjury, forgery, identity theft, theft by deception, criminal solicitation, and exploitation of an at-risk adult.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Lee Earnest Longmire (20) has been found safe! He is staying with family members at this time. pic.twitter.com/JrXEZshUuZ— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) March 25, 2019
