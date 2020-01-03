HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have located a Flowery Branch teen last seen with an unidentified man on Christmas night.
The Jordan Faith Strickland, 15, was reported missing from her home in the Mulberry Preserve-Elizabeth Lane area.
A day later Circle K security footage showed the teen with an unidentified man at GA Highway 124 and 211 around 6:45 a.m.
She was located Saturday afternoon by the Atlanta Police Department. No details have been released.
