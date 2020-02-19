DULUTH, Ga. (CSB46) - Local police need your help to identify a vehicle in a hit and run which happened on Pleasant Hill Road and Club Drive.
Gwinnett county police found Aurelio Peneda in the middle of the road Saturday night around 7. Investigators believe a vehicle hit Peneda as he tried to cross Pleasant Hill Road. He was seriously injured.
No camera captured the incident according to police. They believe witnesses or people who have knowledge of this incident may have information. Police ask those with information to contact investigators so they can identify the vehicle involved in the accident.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
